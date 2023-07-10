Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $706,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,401,000 after buying an additional 725,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 3,787,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,277,639. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

