Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. 1,192,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

