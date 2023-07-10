Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 780,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,841. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

