Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,155 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. PPL comprises about 2.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.