Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.44. 1,290,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

