YouGov’s (YOU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

LON:YOU traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 974 ($12.36). 622,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,388. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,235 ($15.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 993.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 963.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,234.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at YouGov

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 30,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.69), for a total value of £300,000 ($380,758.98). 11.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

