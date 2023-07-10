YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $218.23 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.23 million and approximately $5,190.55 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

