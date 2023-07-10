Zcash Price Tops $29.40 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $480.00 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $29.40 or 0.00095202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

