Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 889,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.