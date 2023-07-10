Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

