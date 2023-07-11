1,500 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 516,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.