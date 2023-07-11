1,865 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 200,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

