22,887 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

