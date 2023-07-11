2,956 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 442,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,756. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.