5,517 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %
UL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 892,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,423. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
