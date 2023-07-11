9,952 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 811.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

