AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on August 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

