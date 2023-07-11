Abcam (ABCZF) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report) is one of 373 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Abcam to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Abcam alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -12,086.34% -70.66% -22.32%

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of C$0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Abcam pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 11,872.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam Competitors 607 1484 4522 63 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Abcam and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.65%. Given Abcam’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam N/A N/A 139.84 Abcam Competitors $136.21 million -$10.36 million 22.13

Abcam’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Abcam beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.