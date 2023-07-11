Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,111. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

