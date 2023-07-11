Accenture plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Accenture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.39. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 28,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.