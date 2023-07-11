Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 800 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

