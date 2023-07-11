Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CION Investment makes up approximately 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.53% of CION Investment worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in CION Investment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CION. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group started coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CION traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,660. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $583.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

