Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

