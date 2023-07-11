Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.