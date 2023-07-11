Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $493,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 10,132,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,045,555. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

