Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $758,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,139 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,174. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.