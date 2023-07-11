Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 311,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 437,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 989,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,810,293. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.