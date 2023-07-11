Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 193 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,997,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,553. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.