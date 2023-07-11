ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.94. 1,285,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,871. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

