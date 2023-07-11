Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys New Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,010,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.17% of Allegion as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Stock Up 1.5 %
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
