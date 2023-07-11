Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 117,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

