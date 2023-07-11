Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,432 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.