Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM stock opened at $443.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.45.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.