Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.69 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

