Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,992 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

