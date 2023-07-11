Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,992 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
NYSE:KMI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
- Pullback Creates an Opportunity for ‘The Amazon of Latin America’
- Could CAVA Be The Next Chipotle? Here’s How Close It Gets
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.