Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($34.58) to GBX 2,543 ($32.72) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,265.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
