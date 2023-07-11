Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

AAP stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

