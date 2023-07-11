Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,852,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.