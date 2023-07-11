Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,735 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

