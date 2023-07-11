Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 3,474 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

