Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Electric Power by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

