Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $298.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

