Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.95 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 331.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 137,533 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 53.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

BNS opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.