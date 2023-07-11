Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

