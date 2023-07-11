Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

