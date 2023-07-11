Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

