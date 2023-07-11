Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 667,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,250,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.59% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

