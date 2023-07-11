Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

