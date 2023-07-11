Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.35. 366,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,416,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

