Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

